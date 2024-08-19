ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Holdings Boosted by Chapin Davis Inc.

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2024

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NOBL stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.50. The stock had a trading volume of 332,309 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average of $97.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

