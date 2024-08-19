ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.50

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.50 and last traded at $102.03, with a volume of 302027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.50.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.96. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6,183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 807.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.