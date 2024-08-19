Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Lowered to $294.00 at Bank of America

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $296.00 to $294.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Progressive from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.41.

Progressive Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PGR opened at $235.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 12 month low of $129.31 and a 12 month high of $238.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $4,859,739.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,836,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,319 shares of company stock worth $23,671,517. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 66.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Progressive by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

