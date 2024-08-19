Premia (PREMIA) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Premia (PREMIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Premia token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Premia has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Premia has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $3,144.23 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Premia

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Premia is blog.premia.blue. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

