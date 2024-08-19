Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Down 2.8%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.38 and last traded at $51.38. 14,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 279,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

