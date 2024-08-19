Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Shares Down 12.5%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 44,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 101,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Prairie Provident Resources Trading Down 12.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89. The firm has a market cap of C$25.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.52.

About Prairie Provident Resources

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

