PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded down 27.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $10.87 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00113845 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010594 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000146 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.