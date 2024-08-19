Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 985 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,620 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

NKE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.28. 9,386,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,549,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

