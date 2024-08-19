Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.70 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.6% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $6.24 on Monday, reaching $481.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,026,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,918,785. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.36 and a 200-day moving average of $451.94.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

