Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HDV traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $116.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $116.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.80.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.