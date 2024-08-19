Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 176,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 95,299 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $921,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,815. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

