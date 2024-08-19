Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 911,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,198,000 after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.32. 1,851,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day moving average is $110.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $115.43.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

