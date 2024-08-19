Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $18.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The company had revenue of $51.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,698. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Couchbase during the second quarter worth $300,000. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in Couchbase by 9.4% during the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

