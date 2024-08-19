Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

MIO stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $42,952.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,738,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,697,272.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 67,468 shares of company stock valued at $805,162 in the last three months.

