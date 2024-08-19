Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.12

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 102245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -81.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 42,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

