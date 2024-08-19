PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) VP Sells $707,170.32 in Stock

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the second quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

