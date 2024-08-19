Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PFGC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.38.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $73.48 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

