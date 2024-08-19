Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 8,206 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,206 shares during the period. Roivant Sciences comprises about 2.7% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned about 0.22% of Roivant Sciences worth $17,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.31. 1,127,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,749,136. The company has a quick ratio of 25.24, a current ratio of 25.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 3,484.86%. The company’s revenue was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.