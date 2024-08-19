Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 6,708 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems comprises about 3.3% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned about 0.56% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $21,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.7 %

SPR stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,191. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Baird R W cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

