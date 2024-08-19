PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) vs. Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Financial Comparison

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) and Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

PayPal has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgio has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Edgio shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Edgio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 0 17 19 1 2.57 Edgio 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PayPal and Edgio, as provided by MarketBeat.

PayPal presently has a consensus target price of $75.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.73%. Edgio has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.90%. Given Edgio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edgio is more favorable than PayPal.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PayPal and Edgio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $29.77 billion 2.33 $4.25 billion $3.97 17.12 Edgio $403.59 million 0.13 -$136.52 million ($25.60) -0.34

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Edgio. Edgio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PayPal and Edgio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 14.30% 22.82% 5.75% Edgio N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PayPal beats Edgio on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc. provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions. It also offers cloud security, edge compute, origin storage, and support services. In addition, the company provides content delivery, video content management, and streaming services, performance services for website and web application and security; professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 2022. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

