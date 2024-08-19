Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Lowered to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PYCR. Citigroup cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.27.

PYCR opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth about $811,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 40.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 487,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 141,391 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,344,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,338,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,948,000 after buying an additional 422,785 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

