Pax Dollar (USDP) One Day Volume Hits $3.07 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $109.57 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000883 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 109,594,777 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

