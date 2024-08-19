Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTEN. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.59.

PTEN opened at $9.13 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,352,000 after buying an additional 1,554,020 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,265,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,505,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,860,000 after purchasing an additional 519,259 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,303,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,208,000 after purchasing an additional 703,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 6,069,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after buying an additional 778,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

