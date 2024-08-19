PARSIQ 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.33 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for about $0.0599 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $15.60 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,256,872 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

