Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3,303.1% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 2,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 153.6% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $8,404,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $583.40. The company had a trading volume of 577,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,347. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $593.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.77. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.43.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

