Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50.
About Park City Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Park City Group
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.