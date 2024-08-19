Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Earnings Results

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Palo Alto Networks updated its Q1 guidance to $1.47-1.49 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $6.18-6.31 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PANW stock traded up $9.25 on Monday, reaching $343.36. 6,214,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,870. The stock has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $224.64 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.65.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.59.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $10,559,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares in the company, valued at $369,443,596.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $47,055,533.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

