Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 0.3% Higher

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.59 and last traded at $32.19. Approximately 19,919,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 55,461,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 268.27, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,180,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $2,260,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,292,014.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,673 shares of company stock worth $14,514,337 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

