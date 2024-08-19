PAID Network (PAID) Price Up 1.7% This Week

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $17.71 million and approximately $16,518.79 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network token can now be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,954,573 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,400 with 306,954,572.58 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.05710392 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $31,885.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

