PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $869.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.16 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.92.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
