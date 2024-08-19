PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on PD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PagerDuty

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $125,989.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,740.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 14,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $319,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,010,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,238,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,293 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1,537.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 33.6% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at $1,323,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 236.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 424.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 91,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 73,836 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Stock Down 1.1 %

PD stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. PagerDuty has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $111.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.