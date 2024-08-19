Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OMI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $172,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,892 shares of company stock valued at $521,725. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 30.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,371,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,148,000 after acquiring an additional 327,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 16.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 176,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $4,683,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

