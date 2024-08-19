Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Outlook Therapeutics Price Performance

OTLK stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.71. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $303,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,723,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

