Osmosis Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a market cap of $257.59 million and $14.11 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,951,382 coins and its circulating supply is 677,894,327 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

