Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) and Fisker (NYSE:FSRN) Critical Contrast

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) and Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Oshkosh and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oshkosh 6.58% 20.83% 8.40% Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oshkosh and Fisker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oshkosh $9.66 billion 0.69 $598.00 million $10.45 9.82 Fisker $272.89 million 0.01 -$939.95 million ($2.22) 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oshkosh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Oshkosh has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oshkosh and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oshkosh 1 7 8 0 2.44 Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oshkosh presently has a consensus price target of $125.40, suggesting a potential upside of 22.25%. Given Oshkosh’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oshkosh is more favorable than Fisker.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oshkosh shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Fisker on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts. The Defense segment engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for department of defense. Its Vocational segment offers custom and commercial firefighting equipment, fire apparatus, and emergency vehicles, including pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, and tankers; light, medium, and heavy-duty rescue vehicles; and wildland rough terrain response, bomb squad, hazardous materials control vehicles, mobile command and control centers, and other emergency response vehicles. Additionally, this segment produces and sells custom and commercial firefighting vehicles, as well as command vehicles, ARFF vehicles; design and manufacture refuse collection vehicles for waste services industry; front discharge concrete mixers for the concrete ready-mix industry; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Further, the company provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. Oshkosh Corporation was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

