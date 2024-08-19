OriginTrail Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $202.94 million and $211,472.58 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,924,832 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is the native token of the OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform, co-founded by Žiga Drev, Tomaž Levak, and Branimir Rakić, is designed to create a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange system. TRAC tokens are used for compensation to ODN nodes, staking to become a data holder node, bidding for data storage by nodes, and potentially for governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

