Orchid One Day Volume Hits $4.60 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $66.45 million and $4.60 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011572 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,522.16 or 0.99868881 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007854 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007757 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

