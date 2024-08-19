Orchid Hits Market Capitalization of $65.57 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Orchid has a total market cap of $65.57 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0669 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06559863 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $1,867,012.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

