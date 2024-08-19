OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSUR. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

OraSure Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $309.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 161,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 56,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

