Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Vista Investment Partners LLC

Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.6% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,893,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,465. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.39 and a 200-day moving average of $125.79. The stock has a market cap of $378.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $146.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

