Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onestream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of OS traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $28.80. 223,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,254. Onestream has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

In related news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Onestream news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

