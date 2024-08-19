Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

