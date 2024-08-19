OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.75.

Shares of TSE:OGC traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 335,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,350. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.00 and a beta of 1.62. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.10.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

