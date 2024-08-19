NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $294.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after buying an additional 1,909,898 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,044,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,319,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $254.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.48. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

