NXM (NXM) Price Down 0.1% This Week

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011492 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,016.04 or 1.00020235 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007781 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.