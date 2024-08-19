Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $176.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $187.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $194.43.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock opened at $145.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $139.41 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nucor will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

