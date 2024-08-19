Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.0% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 49,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 32.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.1% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.2 %

NVO stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,655. The firm has a market cap of $606.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $86.96 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

