Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Up 4.8%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.58. 1,884,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 11,114,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVAX. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.99.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shah Capital Management increased its position in Novavax by 19.0% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,662,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,263 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,294,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $5,406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,055,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 619,370 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

