Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 100,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 50,019 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $200.16. The stock had a trading volume of 755,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,626. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.