Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $47,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Elevance Health stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $544.00. The company had a trading volume of 334,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.38 and a 12-month high of $555.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $529.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.98.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.