Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $47,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Elevance Health
In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elevance Health
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.